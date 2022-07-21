﻿
US hot rolled bar imports up 19.5 percent in May

Thursday, 21 July 2022 17:49:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 80,564 mt in May 2022, up 19.5 percent from April and up 22.7 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $116.3 million in May 2022, compared to $89.1 million in April and $66.5 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in May, with 40,037 mt, compared to 35,552 mt in April and 26,805 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in May include Japan, with 15,623 mt; France, with 7,842 mt; Mexico, with 6,186 mt; and South Korea, with 3,907 mt.


