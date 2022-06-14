US hot rolled bar imports up 1.8 percent in April

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 18:17:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 67,417 mt in April 2022, up 1.8 percent from March and up 9.8 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $89.1 million in April 2022, compared to $84.0 million in March and $60.7 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in April, with 35,552 mt, compared to 32,991 mt in March and 29,196 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in April include Japan, with 11,982 mt; Czech Republic, with 4,195 mt; Mexico, with 4,106 mt; and China, with 3,908 mt.