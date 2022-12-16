﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports up 17.8 percent in October

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:31:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 70,571 mt in October 2022, up 17.8 percent from September and up 6.3 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $95.6 million in October 2022, compared to $82.3 million in September and $78.9 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in October, with 25,261 mt, compared to 29,874 mt in September and 34,315 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in October include Japan, with 16,746 mt; Mexico, with 6,268 mt; France, with 5,202 mt; and Germany, with 4,656 mt.


Tags: Longs Brazil North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US wire rod price hits likely bottom

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

US rebar exports up 21.4 percent in October

16 Dec | Steel News

Longs market in Italy ready for year-end closure

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar prices in SE Asia up further, Chinese offers become uncompetitive

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Taiwan’s import scrap prices continue to rise due to higher competition among customers in Asia

16 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Romanian retail longs increase despite ongoing negative sentiment

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Danieli supplies new SBQ mill to Tata Steel Long Products

16 Dec | Steel News

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 50

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 50

16 Dec | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.5 percent in early Dec

16 Dec | Steel News