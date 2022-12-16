US hot rolled bar imports up 17.8 percent in October

Friday, 16 December 2022 01:31:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 70,571 mt in October 2022, up 17.8 percent from September and up 6.3 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $95.6 million in October 2022, compared to $82.3 million in September and $78.9 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in October, with 25,261 mt, compared to 29,874 mt in September and 34,315 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in October include Japan, with 16,746 mt; Mexico, with 6,268 mt; France, with 5,202 mt; and Germany, with 4,656 mt.