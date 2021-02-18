﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports up 17.2 percent in December

Thursday, 18 February 2021 20:26:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 57,059 mt in December 2020, up 17.2 percent from November but down 0.6 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $48.9 million in December 2020, compared to $41.6 million in the previous month and $50.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in December, with 24,776 mt, compared to 27,091 mt in November and 22,327 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in December include Japan, with 10,628 mt; Brazil, with 4,867 mt; Mexico, with 4,419 mt; and France, with 4,016 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  USA  North America  longs  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Feb

US drawn wire imports up 1.9 percent in December
05  Feb

US rebar imports down 33.5 percent in December
27  Jan

US cold finished bar exports down 10 percent in November
27  Jan

US merchant bar imports up 16.3 percent in November
25  Jan

US beam imports down 41.3 percent in November