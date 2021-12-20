US hot rolled bar imports up 1.6 percent in October

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:31:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 66,430 mt in October 2021, up 1.6 percent from September and up 29.8 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $79.2 million in October 2021, compared to $75.6 million in September and $44.4 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in October, with 34,315 mt, compared to 30,371 mt in September and 24,929 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in October include Japan, with 12,028 mt; Mexico, with 5,987 mt; France, with 4,902 mt; and Germany, with 2,516 mt.