US hot rolled bar imports down 4.8 percent in January

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:49:26 (GMT+3)
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 54,308 mt in January 2021, down 4.8 percent from December and down 3.1 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $47.8 million in January 2021, compared to $48.9 million in the previous month and $48.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in January, with 29,358 mt, compared to 24,776 mt in December and 26,487 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in January include Japan, with 7,294 mt; France, with 5,673 mt; Mexico, with 3,982 mt; and Brazil, with 3,619 mt.


