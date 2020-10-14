US hot rolled bar imports down 4.0 percent in August

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 20:12:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 37,568 mt in August 2020, down 4.0 percent from July and down 39.1 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $32.3 million in August 2020, compared to $34.2 million in the previous month and $59.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in August, with 23,358 mt, compared to 14,812 mt in July and 24,469 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in August include Mexico, with 3,598 mt; Japan, with 2,775 mt; Germany, with 2,083 mt; and Turkey, with 1,892 mt.