US hot rolled bar imports down 37.7 percent in February

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 48,358 mt in February 2022, down 37.7 percent from January but up 26.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $61.2 million in February 2022, compared to $97.5 million in January and $33.7 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in February, with 21,152 mt, compared to 27,805 mt in January and 23,768 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in February include Japan, with 11,816 mt; Mexico, with 9,198 mt; South Korea, with 1,996 mt; and Germany, with 1,320 mt.