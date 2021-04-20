US hot rolled bar imports down 29.9 percent in February

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 20:54:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 38,082 mt in February 2021, down 29.9 percent from January and down 23.1 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $33.6 million in February 2021, compared to $47.8 million in January and $44.0 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in February, with 23,768 mt, compared to 29,358 mt in January and 25,796 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in February include Japan, with 4,615 mt; Mexico, with 3,467 mt; Spain, with 1,872 mt; and Turkey, with 1,551 mt.