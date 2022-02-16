US hot rolled bar imports down 25.2 percent in December

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 21:50:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 63,633 mt in December 2021, down 25.2 percent from November but up 11.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $75.5 million in December 2021, compared to $103.9 million in November and $48.9 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in December, with 27,293 mt, compared to 35,997 mt in November and 24,776 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in December include Japan, with 11,925 mt; Mexico, with 6,502 mt; Brazil, with 4,968 mt; and Germany, with 2,984 mt.