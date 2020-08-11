﻿
US hot rolled bar imports down 23.4 percent in June

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 19:33:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 45,076 mt in June 2020, down 23.4 percent from May and down 23.9 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $38.3 million in June 2020, compared to $50.8 million in the previous month and $54.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in June, with 14,244 mt, compared to 16,100 mt in May and 22,275 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in June include Japan, with 7,501 mt; Mexico, with 4,769 mt; Korea, with 4,524 mt; and Germany, with 4,025 mt.


