US hot rolled bar imports down 19.5 percent in August

Monday, 17 October 2022 21:53:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 68,363 mt in August 2022, down 19.5 percent from July but up 6.8 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $93.9 million in August 2022, compared to $117.9 million in July and $74.4 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in August, with 32,997 mt, compared to 30,083 mt in July and 28,863 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in August include Mexico, with 11,606 mt; Japan, with 9,108 mt; France, with 4,459 mt; and Germany, with 4,019 mt.


