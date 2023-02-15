US hot rolled bar imports down 15.5 percent in December

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 22:14:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 64,188 mt in December 2022, down 15.5 percent from November and down 0.9 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $83.4 million in December 2022, compared to $99.5 million in November and $75.5 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in December, with 30,947 mt, compared to 29,687 mt in November and 27,293 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in December include Japan, with 10,749 mt; South Korea, with 7,695 mt; Mexico, with 6,550 mt; and Germany, with 2,274 mt.