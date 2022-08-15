﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports down 1.4 percent in June

Monday, 15 August 2022 18:55:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 79,411 mt in June 2022, down 1.4 percent from May and down 11.7 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $112.3 million in June 2022, compared to $116.3 million in May and $76.1 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in June, with 35,668 mt, compared to 40,037 mt in May and 29,615 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in June include Japan, with 15,411 mt; Mexico, with 9,146 mt; Germany, with 5,521 mt; and South Korea, with 4,508 mt.


Tags: Longs North America Trading US Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US beam exports up 9.8 percent in June

15 Aug | Steel News

US wire rod imports down 49 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in May

02 Aug | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 6.2 percent in May

29 Jul | Steel News

US cold finished bar exports up 7.5 percent in May

27 Jul | Steel News

US beam imports down 21.9 percent in May

26 Jul | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 10.6 percent in May

22 Jul | Steel News

US rebar exports up 50.3 percent in May

21 Jul | Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports up 19.5 percent in May

21 Jul | Steel News

US beam exports down 10.4 percent in May

20 Jul | Steel News