US hot rolled bar imports down 1.4 percent in June

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 79,411 mt in June 2022, down 1.4 percent from May and down 11.7 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $112.3 million in June 2022, compared to $116.3 million in May and $76.1 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in June, with 35,668 mt, compared to 40,037 mt in May and 29,615 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in June include Japan, with 15,411 mt; Mexico, with 9,146 mt; Germany, with 5,521 mt; and South Korea, with 4,508 mt.