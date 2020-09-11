US hot rolled bar imports down 13.1percent in July

Friday, 11 September 2020 20:54:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 39,159 mt in July 2020, down 13.1 percent from June and down 42.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $34.2 million in July 2020, compared to $38.2 million in the previous month and $63.8 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in July, with 14,812 mt, compared to 14,244 mt in June and 24,874 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in July include Brazil, with 5,837 mt; Japan, with 5,490 mt; Mexico, with 4,130 mt; and China, with 3,968 mt.