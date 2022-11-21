US hot rolled bar imports down 12.3 percent in September

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:30:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 59,959 mt in September 2022, down 12.3 percent from August and down 8.3 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $82.3 million in September 2022, compared to $93.9 million in August and $75.6 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in September, with 29,874 mt, compared to 32,997 mt in August and 30,368 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US hot rolled bar imports include Japan, with 13,110 mt; Mexico, with 6,428 mt; South Korea, with 4,486 mt; and France, with 1,472 mt.