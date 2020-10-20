﻿
US hot rolled bar exports up 5.3 percent in August

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 20,322 mt in August 2020, up 5.3 percent from July but down 34.8 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $22.1 million in August, compared to $21.5 million in the previous month and $37.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in August with 9,839 mt, compared to 8,958 mt in July and 19,266 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,565 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in August.


