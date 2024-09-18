US hot rolled bar exports up 4.8 percent in July from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 32,224 mt in July this year, up 4.8 percent from June and down 5.2 percent in July last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $50.8 million in July, compared to $50.2 million in the previous month and $57.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in July with 19,714 mt, compared to 16,844 mt in June and 20,429 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 10,187 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US hot rolled bar in July.