US hot rolled bar exports up 4.8 percent in August

Monday, 18 October 2021 22:22:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 39,724 mt in August 2021, up 4.8 percent from July and up 85.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $54.6 million in August, compared to $52.2 million in the previous month and $24.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in August with 23,439 mt, compared to 21,166 mt in July and 10,143 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 15,372 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in August.