US hot rolled bar exports up 4.4 percent in April

Friday, 17 June 2022 17:55:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 41,179 mt in April 2022, up 4.4 percent from March but down 7.2 percent from April 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $66.2 million in April, compared to $63.5 million in the previous month and $56.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in April with 20,881 mt, compared to 19,073 mt in March and 24,647 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 18,609 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in April.