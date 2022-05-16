US hot rolled bar exports up 29.7 percent in March

Monday, 16 May 2022 20:16:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 39,445 mt in March 2022, up 29.7 percent from February but down 9.5 percent from March 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $63.5 million in March, compared to $51.7 million in the previous month and $53.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in March with 19,161 mt, compared to 15,341 mt in February and 20,426 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,073 mt; and Israel, with 2,051 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in March.