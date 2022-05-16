﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 29.7 percent in March

Monday, 16 May 2022 20:16:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 39,445 mt in March 2022, up 29.7 percent from February but down 9.5 percent from March 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $63.5 million in March, compared to $51.7 million in the previous month and $53.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in March with 19,161 mt, compared to 15,341 mt in February and 20,426 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,073 mt; and Israel, with 2,051 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in March.


Tags: longs USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

13 May

US beam exports up 51.1 percent in March
12 May

US wire rod imports up 67.1 percent in March
11 May

US drawn wire imports up 9.9 percent in March
04 May

US rebar imports up 5.7 percent in March
02 May

US merchant bar exports up 9.4 percent in February
25 Apr

US cold finished bar imports down 41.6 percent in February
22 Apr

US merchant bar imports up 22.3 percent in February
21 Apr

US rebar exports up 79.7 percent in February
20 Apr

US hot rolled bar exports down 2.7 percent in February
20 Apr

US beam imports up 32.9 percent in February