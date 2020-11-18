﻿
US hot rolled bar exports up 21.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 22:42:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 24,749 mt in September 2020, up 21.8 percent from August but down 1.2 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $25.8 million in September, compared to $22.1 million in the previous month and $32.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in September with 12,304 mt, compared to 9,839 mt in August and 11,717 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 11,672 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in September.


