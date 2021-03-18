﻿
US hot rolled bar exports up 20.2 percent in January

Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:16:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 34,244 mt in January 2021, up 20.2 percent from December and up 8.9 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $42.1 million in January, compared to $32.2 million in the previous month and $35.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in January with 17,662 mt, compared to 15,007 mt in December and 14,787 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 15,683 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in January.


