US hot rolled bar exports up 19.3 percent in July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 19,307 mt in July 2020, up 19.3 percent from June but down 22.1 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $21.5 million in July, compared to $18.7 million in the previous month and $31.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in July with 9,433 mt, compared to 6,930 mt in June and 9,956 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 8,958 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in July.