US hot rolled bar exports up 1.2 percent in August from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 32,599 mt in August this year, up 1.2 percent from July and down 7.2 percent in August last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $51.9 million in August, compared to $50.8 million in the previous month and $58.8 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in August with 19,280 mt, compared to 19,714 mt in July and 20,355 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 11,241 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US hot rolled bar in August.