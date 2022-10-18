US hot rolled bar exports down 9.8 percent in August

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 21:17:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 36,195 mt in August 2022, down 9.8 percent from July and down 8.9 percent from August 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $62.0 million in August, compared to $63.6 million in the previous month and $54.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in August with 20,206 mt, compared to 20,618 mt in July and 15,271 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 13,698 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in August.