US hot rolled bar exports down 8.1 percent in September

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:22:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 33,274 mt in September 2022, down 8.1 percent from August and down 17.8 percent from September 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $56.2 million in September, compared to $62.0 million in the previous month and $56.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in September with 20,619 mt, compared to 24,056 mt in August and 14,818 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 12,802 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in September.


