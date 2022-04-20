US hot rolled bar exports down 2.7 percent in February

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 19:22:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 29,775 mt in February 2022, down 2.7 percent from January but up 1.6 percent from February 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $51.8 million in February, compared to $48.9 million in the previous month and $35.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in February with 15,341 mt, compared to 15,199 mt in January and 13,222 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,356 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in February.