US hot rolled bar exports down 2.3 percent in December

Friday, 24 February 2023 21:36:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 29,605 mt in December 2022, down 2.3 percent from November and down 15.0 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $47.4 million in December, compared to $49.4 million in the previous month and $49.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in December with 18,195 mt, compared to 17,354 mt in November and 13,253 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 9,434 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in December.


