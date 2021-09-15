US hot rolled bar exports down 18.2 percent in July

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 20:32:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 37,901 mt in July 2021, down 18.2 percent from June but up 87.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $52.2 million in July, compared to $60.4 million in the previous month and $23.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in July with 21,166 mt, compared to 28,533 mt in June and 10,063 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 14,944 mt; and Malaysia, with 1,003 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in July.