US hot rolled bar exports down 16.9 percent in July

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 23:23:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 37,357 mt in July 2022, down 16.9 percent from June and down 1.4 percent from July 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $63.6 million in July, compared to $76.6 million in the previous month and $52.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in July with 20,619 mt, compared to 24,056 mt in June and 17,024 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 15,335 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in July.