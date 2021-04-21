﻿
English
US hot rolled bar exports down 12.6 percent in February

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 20:23:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 19,445 mt in February 2021, down 12.6 percent from January and down 1.5 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $35.2 million in February, compared to $42.1 million in the previous month and $37.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in February with 15,163 mt, compared to 17,662 mt in January and 14,682 mt in February 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 13,222 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in February.


