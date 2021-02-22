US hot rolled bar exports down 1.2 percent in December

Monday, 22 February 2021 20:34:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 28,487 mt in December 2020, down 1.2 percent from November and up 18.7 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $32.2 million in December, compared to $30.6 million in the previous month and $24.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in December with 15,007 mt, compared to 13,391 mt in November and 9,963 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 11,767 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 1,092 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in December.