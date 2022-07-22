﻿
US hot rolled bar exports down 10.6 percent in May

Friday, 22 July 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 36,812 mt in May 2022, down 10.6 percent from April and down 7.5 percent from May 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $64.9 million in May, compared to $66.2 million in the previous month and $53.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in May with 19,087 mt, compared to 18,609 mt in April and 16,385 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,364 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in May.


