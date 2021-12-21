US hot rolled bar exports down 10.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 20:14:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 36,255 mt in October 2021, down 10.4 percent from September but up 24.2 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $52.9 million in October, compared to $56.5 million in the previous month and $30.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in October with 21,108 mt, compared to 24,925 mt in September and 13,473 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 14,038 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in October.