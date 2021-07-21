﻿
English
US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in May

Wednesday, 21 July 2021
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 31,235 mt in May 2021, down 10.3 percent from April but up 175.4 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $53.1 million in May, compared to $56.0 million in the previous month and $18.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in May with 21,730 mt, compared to 24,647 mt in April and 8,897 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 16,385 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in May.


