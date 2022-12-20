﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 0.7 percent in October

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:49:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 33,031 mt in October 2022, down 0.7 percent from September and down 8.9 percent from October 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $53.4 million in October, compared to $56.2 million in the previous month and $52.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in October with 19,904 mt, compared to 19,215 mt in September and 14,038 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 11,005 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in October.


Tags: Longs US North America 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Kardemir announces its merchant bar prices

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

Suppliers still insist on higher prices in SE Asia despite weaker China, holiday break in trading

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

India’s SMEL acquires Mittal Corp, enters stainless steel segment

21 Dec | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for late December

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

US import rebar market quiets as year ends

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Egypt raises local rebar prices, forced to offer competitive export levels

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mainly fall sharply

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices mostly fall

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices                   

20 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir revises wire rod prices for engineering grade products 

20 Dec | Longs and Billet