US hot rolled bar exports down 0.7 percent in October

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:49:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 33,031 mt in October 2022, down 0.7 percent from September and down 8.9 percent from October 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $53.4 million in October, compared to $56.2 million in the previous month and $52.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in October with 19,904 mt, compared to 19,215 mt in September and 14,038 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 11,005 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in October.