US HDG imports up 6.13 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 06:38:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 249,064 mt in August this year, up 6.13 percent from July and up 33.2 percent from August last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $273.7 million in August this year, compared to $279.3 million in the previous month and $216.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August, with 80,056 mt, compared to 74,055 mt in July and 83,195 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include Vietnam, with 65,202 mt; Mexico, with 20,075 mt; Brazil, with 13,915 mt; and Turkey, with 10,991 mt.


