US HDG imports up 5.6 percent in January

Monday, 01 March 2021 19:39:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 149,513 mt in January 2021, up 5.6 percent from December but down 33.3 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $142.6 million in January 2021,

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in January, with 80,832 mt, compared to 69,029 mt in December and 93,537 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in January include Mexico, with 14,248 mt; Brazil, with 11,713 mt; South Africa, with 10,417 mt; and Korea, with 8,070 mt.