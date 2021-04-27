﻿
English
US HDG imports up 43.1 percent in March

Tuesday, 27 April 2021
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 221,712 mt in March 2021, up 43.1 percent from February and up 18.8 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $229.9 million in March 2021, compared to $153.5 million in February and $169.7 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in March, with 93,823 mt, compared to 74,379 mt in February and 80,868 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in March include Taiwan, with 30,435 mt; Mexico, with 19,117 mt; Korea, with 17,275 mt; and South Africa, with 15,347 mt.


