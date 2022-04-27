US HDG imports up 36.3 percent in March

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 19:18:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 287,259 mt in March 2022, up 36.3 percent from February and up 29.4 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $429.5 million in March 2022, compared to $314.5 million in February and $230.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in March, with 93,916 mt, compared to 65,829 mt in February and 93,823 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in March include Vietnam, with 58,337 mt; Brazil, with 32,022 mt; Turkey, with 28,275 mt; and Mexico, with 26,480 mt.