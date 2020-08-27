﻿
English
US HDG imports up 35 percent in July

Thursday, 27 August 2020 20:53:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 206,966 mt in July 2020, up 35.0 percent from June and up 8.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $179.9 million in July 2020, compared to $137.6 million in the previous month and $182.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July, with 82,113 mt, compared to 66,220 mt in June and 71,582 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include Brazil, with 53,784 mt; Mexico, with 14,927 mt; Taiwan, with 11,964 mt; and Vietnam, with 8,276 mt.


