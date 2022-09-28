﻿
US HDG imports up 28.9 percent in August

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 20:42:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 222,628 mt in August 2022, up 28.9 percent from July but down 17.3 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $319.9 million in August 2022, compared to $267.8 million in July and $378.9 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August, with 79,176 mt, compared to 61,028 mt in July and 83,687 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include Vietnam, with 36,221 mt; Mexico, with 21,171 mt; South Korea, with 13,837 mt; and Austria, with 12,823 mt.


