US HDG imports up 28.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 19:38:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 228,981 mt in July 2021, up 28.7 percent from June and up 10.3 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $297.9 million in July 2021, compared to $220.1 million in June and $180.5 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July, with 76,768 mt, compared to 78,081 mt in June and 82,114 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include Mexico, with 31,843 mt; Vietnam, with 24,618 mt; Korea, with 18,089 mt; and South Africa, with 17,559 mt.


