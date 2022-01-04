US HDG imports up 27.4 percent in November

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 21:24:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 312,092 mt in November 2021, up 27.4 percent from October and up 100.4 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $452.5 million in November 2021, compared to $366.8 million in October and $142.2 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Vietnam in November, with 81,970 mt, compared to 30,706 mt in October and 4,258 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in November include Canada, with 68,411 mt; Mexico, with 34,318 mt; Turkey, with 30,563 mt; and Korea, with 18,029 mt.