US HDG imports up 25.6 percent in December

Monday, 30 January 2023 01:13:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 174,121 mt in December 2022, up 25.6 percent from November but down 43.6 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $219.8 million in December 2022, compared to $188.1 million in November and $485.2 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in December, with 64,363 mt, compared to 71,699 mt in November and 69,721 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in December include South Korea, with 18,543 mt; Mexico, with 18,353 mt; Brazil, with 17,757 mt; and UAE, with 12,135 mt.

 


