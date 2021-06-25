﻿
US HDG imports up 24.2 percent in May

Friday, 25 June 2021 18:44:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 221,094 mt in May 2021, up 24.2 percent from April and up 77.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $252.8 million in May 2021, compared to $199.7 million in April and $110.3 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in May, with 71,917 mt, compared to 79,069 mt in April and 25,969 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in May include Korea, with 24,979 mt; Brazil, with 23,639 mt; Mexico, with 22,477 mt; and Taiwan, with 18,314 mt.


