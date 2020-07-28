US HDG imports up 23.3 percent in June

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:18:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 153,243 mt in June 2020, up 23.3 percent from May but down 5.4 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $137.6 million in June 2020, compared to $110.4 million in the previous month and $156.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in June, with 66,220 mt, compared to 25,969 mt in May and 63,049 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in June include Taiwan, with 15,839 mt; Mexico, with 15,583 mt; South Africa, with 10,897 mt; and Australia, with 9,792 mt.