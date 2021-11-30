US HDG imports up 11.8 percent in October

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:24:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 244,209 mt in October 2021, up 11.8 percent from September and up 41.1 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $365.3 million in October 2021, compared to $323.6 million in September and $156.2 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in October, with 81,927 mt, compared to 77,709 mt in September and 77,707 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in October include Mexico, with 39,783 mt; Vietnam, with 30,706 mt; South Africa, with 25,146 mt; and Brazil, with 12,027 mt.