US HDG imports down 8.9 percent in April

Thursday, 26 May 2022 18:49:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 261,489 mt in April 2022, down 8.9 percent from March and up 46.9 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $384.0 million in April 2022, compared to $429.6 million in March and $199.7 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in April, with 81,387 mt, compared to 93,916 mt in March and 79,069 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in April include Vietnam, with 64,893 mt; Mexico, with 21,648 mt; South Africa, with 20,208 mt; and Turkey, with 16,989 mt.